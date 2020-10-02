Contrasting Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ:LINUF)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and LiNiu Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 LiNiu Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.96%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than LiNiu Technology Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and LiNiu Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.56 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.38 LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LiNiu Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and LiNiu Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiNiu Technology Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats LiNiu Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States.

About LiNiu Technology Group

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry. LiNiu Technology Group has a strategic cooperation agreement with The Peoples Insurance Company of China Limited's Guangzhou branch to develop insurance products for farmers, rural residents, and the agricultural industry. The company was formerly known as Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited and changed its name to LiNiu Technology Group in April 2017. LiNiu Technology Group is based in Macau, Macau.

