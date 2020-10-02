Contrasting Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) & Precision Therapeutics (NYSE:POAI)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precision Therapeutics and Alpha Pro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Alpha Pro Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 8.86 -$19.39 million N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 4.45 $3.00 million $0.23 66.39

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -1,902.82% -124.77% -62.95% Alpha Pro Tech 18.52% 32.11% 26.00%

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Precision Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

