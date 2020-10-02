Contrasting American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Vista Outdoor (NASDAQ:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Outdoor and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor -5.52% 9.19% 3.28% American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A

89.6% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Outdoor and American Outdoor Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor $1.76 billion 0.69 -$155.08 million $0.24 87.46 American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Outdoor Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Outdoor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Outdoor and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor 0 2 5 0 2.71 American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.66%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Vista Outdoor.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards. The Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets. This segment's product line includes centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components, and firearms. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

