Contrasting Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and California Beach Restaurants (NYSE:CBHR)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aramark and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $16.23 billion 0.42 $448.55 million $2.24 11.92 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aramark and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 7 4 0 2.36 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aramark currently has a consensus price target of $29.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark -1.61% 6.76% 1.48% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aramark beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, clinical equipment maintenance, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

