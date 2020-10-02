Contrasting Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) & Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Avnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.21 -$204.09 million $7.55 10.47 Avnet $17.63 billion 0.15 -$31.08 million $1.54 17.08

Avnet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrow Electronics. Arrow Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Electronics and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 5 2 0 2.29 Avnet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $72.86, indicating a potential downside of 7.80%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Avnet.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.41% 11.39% 3.43% Avnet -0.18% 4.05% 1.84%

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Avnet on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

