Contrasting Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) & Verb Technology (OTCMKTS:VERB)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Verb Technology has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epoxy has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.4% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Epoxy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and Epoxy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.10 million 5.50 -$15.92 million N/A N/A Epoxy $100,000.00 0.21 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Epoxy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -153.77% -131.68% -55.76% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verb Technology and Epoxy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Epoxy beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Epoxy Company Profile

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

