Contrasting Evolution Petroleum (EPM) and Its Peers

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE: EPM) is one of 230 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evolution Petroleum to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $29.60 million $5.94 million 16.36 Evolution Petroleum Competitors $8.58 billion $424.12 million 5.99

Evolution Petroleum’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Evolution Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Evolution Petroleum pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Evolution Petroleum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Evolution Petroleum Competitors 2695 9914 13474 442 2.44

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.51%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 92.22%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum’s rivals have a beta of 2.14, meaning that their average share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 20.06% 5.90% 4.81% Evolution Petroleum Competitors -93.90% 43.27% -0.46%

Summary

Evolution Petroleum rivals beat Evolution Petroleum on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

