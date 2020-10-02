Contrasting SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) & Hayden Hall (NASDAQ:HYDN)

Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) and SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hayden Hall alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hayden Hall and SharpSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpSpring 0 0 3 0 3.00

SharpSpring has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%.

Volatility and Risk

Hayden Hall has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpSpring has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hayden Hall and SharpSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A SharpSpring -27.56% -26.05% -18.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hayden Hall and SharpSpring’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SharpSpring $22.70 million 5.90 -$12.39 million ($1.20) -9.67

Hayden Hall has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SharpSpring.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of SharpSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of SharpSpring shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SharpSpring beats Hayden Hall on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayden Hall

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hayden Hall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayden Hall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.