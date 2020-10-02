Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Copa from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Copa from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.46.

NYSE:CPA opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. Copa has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 31,015.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

