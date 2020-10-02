CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

NYSE:CPLG opened at $5.55 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.69.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.