CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Get CorMedix alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,645.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,975.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 89,933 shares of company stock valued at $392,769.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.