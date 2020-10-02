Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Down to $20.95

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $20.12. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 521 shares traded.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

