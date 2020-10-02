Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CRVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CRVS opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $8,167,109.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,130,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,315,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

