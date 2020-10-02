Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €48.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.07 ($53.02).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €42.45 ($49.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is €41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

