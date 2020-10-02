Cowen Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $350.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.68.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $256.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,756 shares of company stock worth $34,958,306. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 194.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Twilio by 124.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 124,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 494.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $4,498,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

