Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 153 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 163.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $225.40. 2,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,294. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $249.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.97. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.17.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

