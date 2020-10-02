Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 496 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,668,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,274,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 185,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 41,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 50,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,691. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

