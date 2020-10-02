Cox Capital Mgt LLC Decreases Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,889,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after purchasing an additional 173,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $689.93. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,711. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.74.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

