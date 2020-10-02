Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.56. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,571. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.