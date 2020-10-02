Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 111,029 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NWE traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,720. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

