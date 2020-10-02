Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 15.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.85. 11,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.56. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

