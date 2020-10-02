Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,566. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

