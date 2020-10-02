Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.13. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

