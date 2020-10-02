Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,565,000 after acquiring an additional 701,358 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,215,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,042. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

