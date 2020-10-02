Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,455. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

