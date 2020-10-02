Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 625,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. 41,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,474. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

