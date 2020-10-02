Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $726.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.