Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Argus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. 32,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

