Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 916.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 171.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,505 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.53. 3,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,777. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

