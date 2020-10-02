Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 140,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,492 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

RY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 4,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,365. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

