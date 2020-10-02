Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,227,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $259.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.