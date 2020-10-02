Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities makes up 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.13% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 90.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 784.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

NYSE:CPK traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,022. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.22. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

