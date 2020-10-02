Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after buying an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 51,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,822,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

