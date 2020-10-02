Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.