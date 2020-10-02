Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 371.71 and a beta of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.