Cox Capital Mgt LLC Reduces Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,457,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.09. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $110.06.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

