Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 12,987 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 167,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,112,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $246.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

