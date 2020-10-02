Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.09% of Sachem Capital worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sachem Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 92.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

SACH has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sachem Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,567. Sachem Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

