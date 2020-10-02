Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 5,943 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $171.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

