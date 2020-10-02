Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 81 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 81 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SREN. Barclays set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 90.20.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.