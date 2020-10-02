Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €149.36 ($175.72).

FRA HNR1 opened at €131.40 ($154.59) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €141.67.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

