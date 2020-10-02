Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €209.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

