Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCAP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.