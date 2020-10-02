Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.28.

Shares of CPG opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 79,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

