Critical Analysis: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) versus Chino Commercial Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCBC)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First United and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $74.56 million 1.10 $13.13 million N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.43 million 1.59 $2.55 million N/A N/A

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First United and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First United and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 15.31% 8.54% 0.71% Chino Commercial Bancorp 21.06% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First United has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First United beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

