Critical Contrast: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) vs. NanoVibronix (NYSE:NAOV)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alpha Pro Tech and NanoVibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of NanoVibronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 18.52% 32.11% 26.00% NanoVibronix -771.63% -537.97% -243.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and NanoVibronix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 4.45 $3.00 million $0.23 66.39 NanoVibronix $530,000.00 6.78 -$5.79 million ($0.83) -0.87

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix. NanoVibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats NanoVibronix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

