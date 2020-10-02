Critical Review: Altus Midstream (ALTM) versus Its Peers

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) is one of 37 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Altus Midstream to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream’s competitors have a beta of 2.13, meaning that their average share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Midstream and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million -$1.34 billion 0.06 Altus Midstream Competitors $6.22 billion $545.08 million 36.20

Altus Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% Altus Midstream Competitors -8.67% 51.86% 5.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Altus Midstream and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Midstream Competitors 630 2223 2643 103 2.40

As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 45.72%. Given Altus Midstream’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Altus Midstream competitors beat Altus Midstream on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

