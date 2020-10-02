Critical Review: Ashford (AINC) versus Its Peers

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ashford to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.35% -79.08% -11.78%

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 251 662 847 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 35.81%. Given Ashford’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.81 Ashford Competitors $1.55 billion $102.66 million 21.06

Ashford’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s competitors have a beta of 2.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford competitors beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

