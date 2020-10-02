Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,996.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 44.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and $7,996.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00005589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.05151298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

