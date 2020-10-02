Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Culp has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Culp in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

